Bar association lauds GECOM’s conduct and professionalism

The Guyana Bar Association has congratulated the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) and its officials for their conduct and professionalism during the September 1 elections exercise and the subsequent recount still underway.

In a statement yesterday, the Association informed that through its election observation team, it has continued to monitor the process of the General and Regional Elections through tabulation of votes on statements of poll and then through the recount of Sub-district Four of District Four and 77 boxes of District Five, as requested by A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) and conducted by GECOM.