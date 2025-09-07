Gas explosion victims still in hospital

Two persons badly hurt in a gas explosion in Sophia remained hospitalized yesterday.

Annette George, sister of Harriet George Ray and aunt of 13-year-old Jaden Jarod, provided an update yesterday on their conditions following the gas explosion at ‘C’ Field, Sophia, Georgetown on Thursday.

She noted that Ray’s condition is listed as “stable but serious.” In a video seen by Stabroek News, Ray’s entire body was shown bandaged, and she appeared not fully responsive to family members. Meanwhile, Jarod is confirmed to also be in stable condition.

The victims’ family described the extent of their injuries as severe, with both Ray and Jarod suffering extensive burns. According to George, Ray had purchased a cylinder of cooking gas the night before to use at her small roadside food shop at 122 ‘C’ Field, Sophia. Around 6:30 a.m., when she opened the business, the explosion occurred. Jarod had alerted Ray to a smell of gas coming from the area before, prompting his aunt to investigate.

The blast tore through the small shop, scorching both victims. Neighbours reported hearing a loud explosion and seeing the roof lift off from the structure. The pair managed to stumble outside, badly burnt, before being rushed to the hospital. George stated that when fire officials later inspected the cylinder, it was still filled to capacity, raising questions about whether faulty equipment or tampering may have been involved.