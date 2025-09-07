Golden Fleece woman attacked by monkey

Panic swept through the Golden Fleece community in Pomeroon-Supenaam, Region Two, on Thursday evening after a woman was brutally attacked by a monkey, leaving her with serious injuries.

The injured woman has been identified as Nadira (only name given), who resides on Golden Fleece Public Road. Reports suggest that Nadira had grown fond of the animal, which is owned by the Williams family of Perseverance. She was known to frequently visit the monkey and would often take it on short walks in the evenings.

But what was once a routine turned into a terrifying ordeal. While spending time with the animal on Thursday, the monkey suddenly lashed out, viciously biting her and severing one of her fingers.