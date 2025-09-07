‘Lola Doll’ critical after shot by motorcyclist

Social media influencer and singer ‘Lolita ‘Lola Doll Callender’ was shot multiple times at point blank range after 11 pm yesterday through her car window as she parked her car near her Texas Circle, East Ruimveldt home.

Up to press time this morning, the 33-year-old beautician remained in critical condition at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation as doctors prepared her for surgery, for what relatives said were multiple gunshot wounds.

“I was inside at home when I hear gunshots and run out to see was what, only to see me sister lying in she car and blood, if you see blood, pouring out,” Callender’s brother who was clad in blood-soaked underclothes, told Sta-broek News last night at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation where he said he and another brother rushed her.

“We rushed her here…I can’t tell you where all she was shot but she was shot in like her face, her side, I don’t know where else…blood, so much blood everywhere. She lost a lot of blood but she is a fighter,” the man sobbed as he said that he was in such shock that he couldn’t think straight.

Her brother said that they did not see anyone and had no time to scour the environs as their main interest was getting their sister to the GPHC.

A source who saw video footage told this newspaper that from the recordings, a lone gunman was parked on a motorcycle, a short distance from the back of the building and seemed to have timed Callender, as since she drove up he began walking briskly towards her white Mercedes Benz vehicle.

“He park up waiting and then come from the back and shoot through the window and escape back the same way he come…,” the source said.

A number of friends and family of Callender gathered at the GPHC reflecting on memories while others prayed.

Police in the wee hours of this morning said that they are investigating.

“She is presently, at the Georgetown Public Hospital, in a critical condition, attended by doctors. She sustained gunshots to her neck, face, hands and right leg. Information received was that she was shot in her motor car, by a male on a motorcycle, in front of her house. Ranks are presently in search of the male and CCTV cameras are being checked. Investigations continue,” the police added.