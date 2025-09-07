Mohamed says fully prepared to take on role as Opposition Leader

Businessman and philanthropist Azruddin Mohamed, Leader of We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) which grabbed the second spot in Monday’s general elections has declared that he is fully prepared to hold the Government accountable in his expected role as Opposition Leader.

Speaking with the Sunday Stabroek, Mohamed said his entry into Parlia-ment will usher in a new era of accountability and representation. He emphasized that his parliamentary salary will be directed towards philanthropic causes, in keeping with his longstanding tradition of community assistance.

“My salary as Leader of the Opposition will be used to help different communities, along with my personal monies,” Mohamed said. “Being an opposition is not a difficult task. I will be holding the government accountable and continue to work for the interest of the people of Guyana”, he said.

Central to his agenda, Mohamed stressed, will be a relentless campaign for transparency in government. He argued that Guyanese have suffered for decades because of weak oversight and secrecy in governance.

“I will be on the Government every single day for transparency,” he asserted.

Mohamed disclosed that his list of parliamentarians has been finalized and they are ready to take up their seats. He said WIN is determined to break the entrenched cycle of race-based voting in Guyana, long considered a defining feature of national politics.

“Come 2030, the WIN Party will continue to represent all of the people,” Mohamed declared, adding that his party is designed to unify citizens beyond traditional political and ethnic divides.

The serious US Treasury Department sanctions against Mohamed over alleged gold export under-invoicing and corruption have raised concerns about how he would be impacted. During the election campaign he and WIN members were targeted as it relates to aerial transportation and accounts at banks. His possible entry to Parliament had also been a subject of comments by the US Ambassa-dor to Guyana, Nicole Theriot.

Mohamed has investments in gold mining, real estate, and entertainment. Over the years, he has built a public profile as a philanthropist, supporting sports, funding charitable drives, and assisting vulnerable communities across the country.

Over the years, he has supported a range of Amerindian initiatives, including cultural preservation projects and social activities. During Amerindian Heritage Month, which is celebrated in September, he has sponsored various events and programmes aimed at promoting Indigenous culture and uplifting hinterland communities, with his most recent outreach taking place in the Indigenous community of Laluni, where he distributed back-to-school supplies to children. It is believed that a major portion of WIN votes came from Amerindian communities.

He formally launched the We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) party in June 2025, entering the political arena just 3 months before the September 2025 general election. The party was presented as a third-force alternative to the two dominant blocs the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) and A Partnership for National Unity. WIN stormed to 109,000 votes, displacing the PNCR-led APNU. WIN will have 16 seats in Parliament while APNU will have 12.

WIN has pledged to represent all Guyanese regardless of race, class, or religion, with Mohamed frequently stating that politics in Guyana must move away from ethnic partisanship if the country is to realize its full potential in the age of oil wealth.

With WIN now occupying the benches of the opposition, political observers say Mohamed faces the challenge of proving whether his movement can sustain momentum and genuinely shift Guyana’s polarized political culture.