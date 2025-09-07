NIS expands WhatsApp Life Certificate Service

The National Insurance Scheme (NIS) has announced a major expansion of its WhatsApp Life Certificate Service, a move aimed at improving accessibility and convenience for its growing pension population both locally and abroad.

In an advertisement in yesterday’s Guyana Chronicle, the NIS said it has increased the number of WhatsApp contact lines from six to twenty, giving pensioners greater access to complete their Life Certificates through simple WhatsApp video calls.

“This initiative reflects the Scheme’s ongoing commitment to easing the process for pensioners and ensuring timely processing of pension payments,” the release stated.