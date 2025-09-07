OAS election monitors call for campaign finance reform, confirmation of chancellor, CJ

The Preliminary Report of the OAS Electoral Observation Mission (EOM) for Monday’s elections has repeated recommendations from 2020 on the need for campaign finance reform legislation and confirmed appointments to the posts of Chancellor of the Judiciary ad Chief Justice.

Released on Friday, the report of the Organisation of American States (OAS) observers commended the people of Guyana on the successful and orderly conduct of the general and regional elections of September 1st.

In its recommendations section it addressed a series of issues including the advantage of incumbency which had been complained about by some of the stakeholders that it had met.

It reiterated and reinforced its previous recommendations of enacting legislation by the National Assembly on the financing of political parties, campaigns and candidates to include clear limits on campaign spending, the identification of the sources of funding, the prevention of anonymous donations, and the limitation of private and in-kind donations to political and electoral campaigns. This legislation should provide the electoral management body to investigate and sanction unlawful conducts, it said. It added that the inclusion in the regulatory framework of state funding for political parties and campaigns with a view to leveling the playing field and enhancing plurality should be considered.