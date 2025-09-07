Police investigating alleged rape of 15-year-old girl

-two taxi drivers, 16-year-old student implicated
Two men, Matthew Burnett called ‘Delwyn’, a 24-year-old taxi driver of Diamond New Scheme, East Bank Demerara, and Rakchand Harnath called ‘Kevin’, a 30-year-old taxi driver of Best Village, West Coast Demerara, along with a 16-year-old student also of Best Village, West Coast Demerara, are currently suspects in an investigation into the alleged rape of a 15-year-old schoolgirl, which occurred during June 2025 on the East Bank of Demerara, a police report stated yesterday