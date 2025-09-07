Three GDF officers conferred with Brazil military medal

Three officers of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) were the recent recipients of a medal awarded by the Brazilian Army in recognition of their distinguished service and contribution to fostering stronger defence cooperation between Guyana and Brazil, a GDF release announced on Friday.

Colonel Kenlloyd Roberts, and Colonel Sheldon Howell, were presented with the Brazilian Army Medal by the Brazilian Ambassador to Guyana, Maria Cristina de Castro Martins, in the presence of GDF Chief of Defence Staff, Brigadier Omar Khan during a formal ceremony at the Brazilian Embassy in Georgetown.

Also in attendance were the Brazilian Military Attaché to Guyana, Colonel Luciano Melo de Oliveira Jr, senior officers of the GDF, and representatives of the Brazilian Armed Forces.

Earlier, on August 21, Coast Guard Captain Vernon Burnette, was presented the same medal by Army General Tomás Miguel Miné Ribeiro Paiva, Commander of the Brazilian Army during the Brazilian Army Day Parade in Brasília.

The release explained that the Brazilian Army Medal is awarded to officers and personnel, both national and foreign, who have distinguished themselves through professional excellence, dedication, and contributions to advancing military cooperation.