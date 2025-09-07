T&T congratulates President Ali on re-election

(Trinidad Guardian) Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar has extended congratulations to President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali following his re-election as President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, and to the People’s Progressive Party/Civic on their victory in the September 1, 2025, general elections.

In a statement, the Prime Minister also commended all political parties for their responsible participation in the electoral process, and praised the citizens of Guyana for ensuring that the will of the people was expressed peacefully.

“Trinidad and Tobago and Guyana share a relationship rooted in history, family, commerce, culture, and enduring friendship,” the statement read. “At a time when Guyana has faced renewed threats to its territorial integrity, the bonds between our nations assume even greater significance.”

Prime Minister Persad-Bissessar highlighted the importance of sovereignty, democracy, and peace, and stressed the need for Caribbean nations to remain united. She reaffirmed the government’s commitment to working closely with President Ali and his new administration to strengthen the partnership between the two countries.

“Within CARICOM, Trinidad and Tobago and Guyana have long stood shoulder to shoulder in advancing regional food and energy security, expanding trade, and deepening integration,” the statement said. “That solidarity will continue to guide us as we confront both opportunities and challenges.”

The Prime Minister wished President Ali and his incoming government success in their mandate, calling for wisdom, courage, and resilience in serving the people of Guyana and contributing to a strong, secure, and united Caribbean.