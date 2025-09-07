Two Balwant Singh Hospital cashiers attacked with acid on East St

Detectives are working around the clock to find the perpetrator of an acid attack committed on two women on East Street, George-town, on Wednesday afternoon.

The victims, 25-year-old Jillicia Leitch of Tuschen Hous-ing Scheme, East Bank Esse-quibo, and 20-year-old Nirmala Sukraj, of Good Hope Phase 1, East Coast Demerara are both employed as cashiers at the Balwant Singh Hospital, East Street, South Cummingsburg, Georgetown.

Leitch suffered burns to her face, stomach, and left hand and is currently a patient at the George-town Public Hospital (GPH) Burn Unit. Her condition is listed as stable. Meanwhile, police are trying to contact Sukraj who sustained minor burns to her body and was subsequently discharged from the Balwant Singh Hospital on Wednesday around 18.00 hours.

A friend of Leitch who requested anonymity, told the Sunday Stabroek via telephone that both Leitch and Sukraj informed him that they were leaving work minutes to four in the afternoon to buy lunch from Buddy’s Supermarket in East Street when a “tall guy just decided to pop up and throw acid on Jillicia.” He added that the acid came from a battery and Leitch told him that “when she shake off the acid, it ended up catching the other girl [Sukraj]. Then, she run into a nearby shop and they chase her out.” He further explained that his friend then ran to a Chinese supermarket located a little further up the street where she collapsed.

“They decided to bring out water and wet her and take her to the Georgetown Public Hospital. Meanwhile Sukraj managed to run back to the Balwant Singh Hospital and was subsequently treated for her injuries. The man noted that Sukraj was discharged on Thursday around 18.00 hours and that his friend’s face was badly burnt.

Leitch told the police that on Wednesday at 15.30 hours, she was at work when Sukraj asked her to accompany her to purchase lunch and they left. A short distance from the Balwant Singh Hospital, a white car (registration number unknown) drove up behind them, and someone in the car, who she did not recognise, pelted a glass bottle with liquid substance at them and drove away.

The woman emphasised that she does not have a problem with anyone.

Leitch’s friend is calling for justice for his friend. He related that there are cameras in the area that should be able to identify the perpetrator,

He also related that he had questioned both Leitch and her friend and both said they did not have any past problems with anyone.

The man noted that Leitch has a lot going on for her because lately she started working and was trying to get her life back on track after being jobless for quite some time. “She have a young daughter it’s hard on her right now.”