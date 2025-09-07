A nation both blessed and burdened in relation to governance

Dear Editor,

In the story of governance across much of the developing world, Guyana sits as a striking example of a nation both blessed and burdened. The paradoxes that shape its political life echo those of many countries in Africa, Asia, and Latin America, where abundant resources coexist with fragile institutions.

Like many post-colonial states, Guyana was born with high ideals of liberation. Leaders emerged as champions of independence, promising dignity, equality, and prosperity. Yet, as in so many other nations, the liberator’s language often gave way to the ruler’s instinct for control. Constitutions became tools for political maneuvering, rather than safeguards for the people’s rights. The mantle of “nation-builder” sometimes turned into a shield against accountability.

Guyana’s experience with oil wealth is particularly instructive. Here is a country that, like Nigeria, Venezuela, or Angola, suddenly found itself catapulted into the ranks of resource-rich nations. Yet the lessons of the “resource curse” are clear: the promise of oil can as easily deepen inequalities as reduce them. Glimmering skyscrapers may rise in the capital, while hinterland communities still grapple with poverty, crumbling schools, and inadequate healthcare. Development is broadcast as spectacle, while daily life tells another story.

The pattern of patronage also finds resonance. In Guyana, as in Kenya or Bangladesh, public service appointments often orbit around loyalty and connections rather than competence. Power becomes personalized, and institutions bend to the will of political leaders rather than standing above them. Nepotism and favouritism reinforce divides rather than healing them, making governance less about service and more about survival.

The obsession with security is another recurring theme. Leaders in fragile demo-cracies often surround themselves with heavy convoys, guards, and layers of protection, as though their greatest threat comes from the very citizens they claim to represent. Guyana, though small, is no stranger to this paradox—mirroring practices in larger states like Uganda or Pakistan, where rulers appear increasingly insulated from the realities of the ordinary people.

And then there is borrowing. Across the developing world, from Guyana to Ghana, leaders trumpet the securing of foreign loans as if they were trophies of progress. But debt, once incurred, becomes the inheritance of generations unborn. In this, Guyana is not unique but part of a troubling global pattern where nations celebrate immediate gains while mortgaging their children’s future.

Finally, the people themselves—always invoked, rarely empowered. “The people” form the centrepiece of every rally, every manifesto, every speech. But when those same people challenge the status quo, whether through protest or dissent, they are dismissed as disruptive, unpatriotic, or manipulated by external forces. Guyana’s political narrative mirrors that of Zimbabwe, Haiti, and even Trinidad and Tobago, where citizens’ voices are often reduced to instruments of political theatre rather than genuine agents of democratic power.

Thus, Guyana, though small, reflects the larger story of the developing world: liberation that risks sliding into domination, wealth that deepens inequality, and democracy that sometimes performs more than it delivers. In its struggles, triumphs, and contradictions, Guyana is both unique and familiar—a mirror to the very patterns that define so many nations of the Global South.

Sincerely,

Keith Bernard