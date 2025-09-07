Dear Editor,

Before the end of the day of this writing (Saturday), GECOM would have certified the 2025 elections results. Before the end of tomorrow (Sunday), President Irfaan Ali would have had his inaugural moment, his second, all wrapped up and ready to charge ahead into the new governance calendar that is five years long. Having already extended the necessary courtesies, I attach a second set, even though I don’t know how much it is a custom here. President Ali and the PPP Government are due the regular honeymoon of the first 100 days. That is, no fisticuffs, no naysaying to borrow a word from him. The path ahead is clear as sunlight with a bell pealing in the background.

Go for it, Dr. President. I am sure that his scriptwriters gave a speech that had its scintillating flourishes and coruscating gleams. Maybe a little of Khalil Gibran, maybe some of the Bard (no, not I), maybe some little something from someone in America, since so much is due for the quiet support from that corner. After the inaugural ball has stopped rolling, the ball of governing needs to start rolling. Because I gave my word of putting nothing untoward in the public record, I stay the course by offering a tiny word of encouragement. Show the Guyanese people (all of them), and show the world (the whole of it) how benevolent in victory the PPP could be, how well the PPP could do. And does.

Benevolence in victory could go a long way in this land that thirsts for such political nectar, such social succor. Everybody says that the elections of 2025 went like clockwork. I agree with this one qualification: there is clockwork, then there is clockwork. Or, to state differently, not all clocks work with the same precision, or operate on the same longitude. For, as I read the mopping up comments from the OAS, the EU, and you know all the rest, there are captions about recount, about elections petition, and about disagreement with what everyone else from near and far said was as smooth and sweet as a baby’s cheeks. Some say smooth; others are looking at the rough spots of these elections now entering the history books, in more ways than one.

My point to fellow citizens, my free advice to the president and the PPP, is that there are some challenging environmental thornbushes already dotting the landscape of the next few days and the next few years. Better to approach with arms open wide, than with a broadside, which could incorporate and represent anything. My advice to all Guyanese is that the president and the new PPP Government be given a chance to roll out its programme criticism free. I have already committed to doing my part for the next 100 days, whether it is the old PPP Government (faces and records) or a new PPP Government with names and possibilities. In sporting terms, let the games begin. In musical terms, let the good times roll. There is no better time than oil time. Over to the president and the PPP Government.

Sincerely,

GHK Lall