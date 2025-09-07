Guyana now has chance to be remembered as the country that moved decisively from ethnic politics to civic politics

Dear Editor,

Political history reminds us that when citizens begin to vote with civic calculations rather than inherited loyalties, party systems can shift dramatically. George Dangerfield’s classic The Strange Death of Liberal England (1935) chronicled how Britain’s once-dominant Liberal Party collapsed under the pressures of suffrage, Irish nationalism, labour unrest, and constitutional crisis and not merely because the party failed, but because citizens themselves withdrew their consent.

A similar moment occurred in Canada in 1993, when the governing Progressive Conserva-tives, reduced from majority power to just 2 out of 295 seats, experienced one of the greatest electoral collapses in modern history. Again, the story was not only one of party weakness but of voters taking agency, realigning their commitments, and demanding new answers to new problems.

Guyana’s 2025 elections now mark a third such moment. APNU’s decline is not the central fact. What matters is the agency of Guyanese citizens, particularly the youth and urban voters, who chose to move beyond the familiar bonds of ethnic loyalty. Their decisions revealed a new civic consciousness: voting not by ancestry but by performance, programmes, and promises.

In this context, the achievements of the PPP/C Government deserve praise. By expanding free university education, investing heavily in infrastructure and housing, rolling out health and education programmes funded by oil revenues, and promoting economic inclusion through entrepreneurship initiatives, the PPP has provided precisely the kind of programmatic governance that makes civic politics possible. It has given citizens tangible reasons to recalculate their commitments and to imagine their futures outside of old, institutionalized patronage networks.

Indeed, under President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali’s leadership, Guyana now has the chance to be remembered in history as the country that moved decisively from ethnic politics to civic politics.

This new term from 2025 to 2030 is the moment when our democracy can mature, when the government’s legacy will be measured not only in bridges, schools, and hospitals but in the cultivation of a civic citizenship that unites people across ethnicity, region, and class.

The task before us is to nurture this civic consciousness so it endures. That means embedding civic education at every level of schooling, expanding programmes that highlight national belonging, and developing arts and domestic tourism initiatives that encourage citizens to see and celebrate their own country together. New lifestyles and shared experiences will give Guyanese new stories to tell – stories of citizenship, not division. I think it was N. Scott Momaday (1997) who said, ‘we are the stories we tell’ (before it became the title of Wendy Martin’s 1990 anthology).

The strange death of ethnic politics in Guyana should not be mourned by APNU; it should be celebrated as the birth of a more mature democracy.

And it should be consolidated through deliberate policy that empowers Guyanese citizens to live as civic equals, united and divided not by ethnicity but by stories of shared participation in the promise and beauty of One Guyana.

Yours sincerely,

Dr. Walter H. Persaud