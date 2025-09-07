Political maturity needed if there is to be any salvable future for APNU

Dear Editor,

Guyana is witnessing another missed opportunity. The inability to accept defeat gracefully had led to transparent attempts at rigging elections. The result has been devastating on the brands of APNU and the AFC. This year’s election process has shown the consequences of this misstep. Had the Coalition done the correct thing when the election votes were being tallied, and the correct thing by the sugar workers and the disposable income of the people of our country, they would have built upon the opportunity given to them when they won the elections in 2015. Instead, poor decision making and what many call revenge politics have resulted in one member of the coalition being rejected by the electorate and the other losing their stature as the head of the opposition. Rash decision making that is similar to the self-imposed embargo of the 1980s. An embargo by President Burnham or the “US” that weakened the country, created resentment in the electorate, and filled the rum shops. This eventually led to the PNC’s demise when the democratic process was embraced with the help of President Carter.

Today, we are witnessing another opportunity to gracefully exit and accept the elections results being rejected. Political maturity is needed if there is to be any salvable future for the APNU. However, the irreversible damage appears to have already occurred. Self-inflicted wounds and inflated egos have allowed newcomers to replace what could have been a viable alternative in Guyanese politics. This has left a void in our political system. The lack of a strong opposition party makes it difficult to have increased accountability and checks and balances in the governing of our country. But who can blame the Guyanese people? Without viable alternatives, choices are limited and only the integrity of those in power can be relied upon. Based on what happened in 2015 and 2025, it can be expected that the people of our nation will strengthen their options if the party in power fails to do things transparently, justly, and honestly. It is CRG’s hope that the PPP/C allows their newfound strength to also strengthen the rule of law and weaken corruption. Something desperately needed to improve the accountability and effective governance of our nation.

Best regards,

Mr. Jamil Changlee

Chairman