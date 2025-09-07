Dear Editor,

In your Sept. 5 editorial, “Election Turnout”, you highlighted the WIN party’s “remarkable performance” and “unprecedented rise” in three months.

Let’s be real—WIN didn’t shock the nation because Azruddin Mohamed is some genius leader. It happened because he rained money. People hurting, people tired, and along comes Azruddin flashing cash, giving easy transportation, food, little and big “gifts.” That’s not politics, that’s straight-up vote buying dressed up as “philanthropy.”

Mohamed isn’t clean. The U.S. Treasury sanctioned him for allegedly dodging over US$50 million in gold export duties through smuggling and bribery. That’s not some small thing. And when reporters question him, he can barely give straight answers. This is the man we’re supposed to believe can lead Guyana?

A lot of poor Guyanese voted for him because they think the cash will keep flowing. They didn’t vote because he’s smarter than the PPP or APNU leaders—they voted because they’re desperate and hope his “generosity” continues. But let’s be real: politics built on handouts doesn’t last. That’s not how you build a country.

The sad part is, some are saying WIN’s rise shows a new wave of democracy. Wrong. What it really shows is how tired people are of empty talk from the old parties. Mohamed didn’t win hearts with policies—he won them with giveaways. That’s dangerous, because when the cash dries up, so does the support.

Guyana needs leaders with integrity, ideas, and vision—not someone under sanctions who thinks pulling out his wallet is the same as leadership. If we continue to confuse “philanthropy” with governance, we’ll dig ourselves deeper into corruption and dependency.

So let’s stop pretending WIN is a “new dawn” in Guyana politics.

Yours faithfully,

Dr. Devanand Bhagwan