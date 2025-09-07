PPP won these elections because of brilliant strategy and relentless work

Dear Editor,

When the elections were called, I weighed 162 pounds. Yesterday, I came in at 151. Over the campaign period I did not change diet or anything of the sort. What I did do was walk house-to-house from Enmore to Cane Grove, handing out PPP/C literature, jerseys, hats and other paraphernalia.

I was, of course, just one of scores of party activists and volunteers who paced through the sun, day in and day out. I estimate, I must have clocked at least 100 miles on the campaign trail. Dr Frank Anthony, who led our team did much more.

Editor, the point should be obvious. The PPP won these 2025 elections because of brilliant strategy from the top (Freedom House), and relentless work in communities all across Guyana.

I can tell you that only on one occasion did I see any activity from the APNU. That was in Clonbrook, the Thursday before E-Day. Those guys were in a pick-up with speakers blasting a message. I never saw them on the ground even in places like Haslington, Golden Grove, Anns Grove, Nabaclis, Victoria, and so on.

On a lighter note – that day in Clonbrook, the APNU and PPP/C folks on either side of a trench, waved their green and red hats at each other in acknowledgement of their respective efforts. It was a moment to savour, and hopefully a sign of things to come.

Sincerely,

Dr Randy Persaud