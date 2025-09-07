More tickets released for CPL Eliminator & WCPL Final Group Match Double Header

(CPL) The Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) is delighted to announce that an additional batch of tickets has been released for one of the most exciting days of cricket this season. Fans can now purchase tickets online and at the box office for the double header on Tuesday, 16 September, featuring two high-stakes clashes at one incredible price.

The action begins at 3:00pm with the final group match of the 2025 Massy Women’s Caribbean Premier League, as the Trinbago Knight Riders take on the Barbados Royals. This decisive showdown promises top-class entertainment as both teams battle for supremacy in the women’s tournament.

Following the WCPL fixture, attention turns to the men’s playoffs, as the Republic Bank CPL Eliminator gets underway at 8:00pm. The third and fourth placed teams from the group stage will face off to keep their tournament hopes alive, guaranteeing fans an evening of thrilling cricket.

Both matches are included in a single ticket, giving supporters unbeatable value and the chance to experience two marquee fixtures in one day.

Tickets are available now online at cplt20.com and at the Amazon Warriors Box Office at 233-234 Camp Street, Georgetown.

Fans are encouraged to secure their seats quickly, as demand for this blockbuster double header is expected to be high.

Don’t miss the chance to witness the start of the CPL playoffs and the conclusion of the WCPL group stage – all in one unforgettable day of cricket!

Ticket prices for this fixture are as follows:

Stand GYD Price

Grass Mound 4000

Red Stand 6600

Orange Stand 6200

Green Stand 7500

