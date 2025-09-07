Pretorius, Hetmyer and Hope help Warriors exact revenge on TKR at home

Caribbean Premier League 2025

A sea of green, red and gold erupted at the National Stadium, Providence last night as the Guyana Amazon Warriors pulled off a heart-stopping victory against arch-rivals Trinbago Knight Riders in the return leg of the Caribbean Premier League. With thousands of fans roaring them on, the Warriors held their nerve in the final over to snatch a three-wicket win, avenging their earlier defeat in Trinidad.

The night began with Warriors captain Imran Tahir opting to bowl first, a decision vindicated almost immediately. Dwaine Pretorius, miserly from the start, removed Colin Munro in the third over when the left-hander mistimed a slower ball to long-on. Romario Shepherd followed up with the prized scalp of Alex Hales, castled just after cutting him for four, while Moeen Ali capped a superb Powerplay by bowling Nicholas Pooran with a ripping delivery. At 40 for three after six overs, TKR were under serious pressure.

The middle overs saw Keacy Carty and Darren Bravo attempt to rebuild, but their stand of 56 from 61 balls was painfully slow. Moeen Ali’s brilliance with the ball, four overs for just 11 runs and one wicket, kept the squeeze on.

Bravo eventually perished to Tahir, and Carty, dropped earlier by Quentin Sampson, limped to 29 before management made the tactical decision to retire him out in the 18th over. That set the stage for Kieron Pollard, who transformed the innings with a breathtaking counterattack. He smashed 19 runs from Tahir’s final over and 21 from Shepherd’s last, racing to the fastest half-century of the season, 54 off 18 balls, including five fours and five sixes. His fireworks carried TKR to 167 for five, a total that looked formidable after their slow start.