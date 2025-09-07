WCPL:Amazon Warriors best Knight Riders in tournament opener

The Guyana Amazon Warriors commenced their campaign in the Women’s Caribbean Premier League (CPL) in the perfect manner, defeating the Trinbago Knight Riders by six runs yesterday at the National Stadium, Providence.

Batting first, the Guyanese posted 129/7 in their allocation, with Stafanie Taylor top scoring with 45 runs from 37 deliveries, which contained five boundaries and a maximum.

The next best batswoman was Realeanna Grimmond, who scored 33 runs, while Chedean Nation chipped in with 21. Jess Jonassen was the pick of the bowlers with 2-18.

In response, the visitors were restricted to 123/9 as Ashmini Munisar and Laura Harris snared 3-21 and 3-25, respectively. Lizelle Lee top scored with 36 runs, while Jonassen, Jahzara Claxton, and Deandra Dottin supported with 22, 15, and 14 runs, respectively.