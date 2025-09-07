‘Beyond the call of duty’ – US-based Guyanese teacher Pramawattie Jaikarran chalks up 42 years and counting

Award winning Guyanese elementary school teacher in Orange, New Jersey, USA Pramawattie Jaikarran, 60, popularly known as ‘Teacher Prama’ is satisfied with her teaching career to date, having had the opportunity to teach for 22 years in Guyana before moving to the USA. Even though she had to restart her teaching career in New Jersey because her Guyanese qualifications were not considered on par with the USA’s she made use of her local experience and became qualified, attaining two different teachers’ licences in three years.

“I am so grateful for my training in Guyana. My teaching experience in Guyana really made me and mould me into becoming who I am. I can’t ever recall in my 42 years of teaching in Guyana and in this country where I was ever late for school or made use of sick leave. I do what I must do. I always go beyond the call of duty,” Jaikarran told Stabroek Weekend in an interview from her home in Orange, New Jersey on Wednesday.

As a senior teacher at her school, she added, “I am part of a community in which I feel very stable. My principal depends on me heavily for advice. For the past ten years or more I’ve been part of the eight-member School Leadership Team that comprises the principal and two vice principals and which plans the school’s activities and makes decisions on the school’s all-round development.” As an administrator, she said, there are three Fs one must practice. “You must be friendly, firm and fair. Once you can manage those three Fs, you will be the most effective administrator no matter where you are. I keep saying, practice those Fs and your life will be easier with your staff,” she said.

Asked about the difference in teaching in Guyana and the USA, Jaikarran said, “In my humble opinion there is a vast difference between teaching in Guyana and teaching in America. You can only do that comparison if you have gone through the training for both countries. In Guyana teaching is more intense and more demanding. We teach, and every child has to work. Don’t get me wrong. We teach here in the US, but it is the right of the child if he or she comes to the class and does not feel like learning. You can coax the child but there is no way we can enforce that the child does his or her work for the day.”

In both the USA and Guyana, she said, she has gotten positive results from her students. Teaching in both countries, she said, is demanding. “However, in Guyana it is more demanding on teachers to prove themselves. If you want to see progress with your students, you must work. In my days in Guyana, we taught everything including music, art, physical education, everything. Here in the US, there are specialist teachers for everything. They go to the art room, or the art teacher comes in the classroom, they go to the gym, or the gym teacher comes to the classroom it depends on what they are doing. Being an elementary teacher here, I only teach the four core subjects – English language arts, mathematics, social studies and science,” she said.

Background

Born in Little Abary, Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara, Jaikarran attended Calcutta Primary School in Calcutta, Mahaicony where she wrote common entrance and gained a place at the then Mahaicony Government Secondary School. After successfully writing the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate examinations, she was appointed an acting teacher on 5th March 1984 at Calcutta Primary. That same year, in September, she enrolled at Cyril Potter College of Education (CPCE) where she successfully completed the primary education programme.

After graduating in 1986 from CPCE she was reassigned to Calcutta Primary School where, she said, “I gained my elementary education, became an acting teacher and returned as a trained teacher.” She then worked at Calcutta Primary for three years as a trained teacher until June 1989.

In September 1989 she moved to Kitty, Georgetown and was appointed a trained teacher at Rama Krishna Primary School. In September 2000, she was promoted to senior mistress and transferred to St Winefride’s High School in Newtown, Kitty.

“I was appointed a senior mistress, but I acted as deputy headteacher for two years. While acting for those two years I was carrying St Winefride’s because our then head teacher Avril Crawford, was the president of the Guyana Teachers’ Union (GTU) and she was mostly at the GTU’s headquarters,” she said.

Apart from her classroom duties, she said, “I had to interview young people who wanted to become teachers. I attended headteachers’ meeting and did everything that went with running the school, checking lesson plans, scheduling and everything.”

In November 2004, she left Guyana and migrated with her two sons to New Jersey, USA to join her husband.

Even though she no longer lives in Guyana, she is still in contact with past students, teaching colleagues and teachers who she mentored and who never fail to express their gratitude for the role she played in their career development. Her past students can be found in every profession, doctors, nurses, lawyers, real estate agents, something she said she is “very proud of. Twenty-two years of teaching in Guyana is no joke.

“As a teacher in Guyana, those who know me, knew that I was a firm disciplinarian. As a senior mistress, acting deputy head, when a teacher couldn’t handle a situation, by the time an errant child got to my office that child became a different person. They knew they were coming to Teacher Prama, and they knew I was a no-nonsense teacher.”

Teaching in New Jersey

Jaikarran said that when she arrived in the USA, her teaching qualifications from Guyana were evaluated at the World Evaluating Services Ltd. She was informed that her qualifications from Guyana only entitled her to become a teacher’s assistant in New Jersey.

Apart from her trained teacher’s certificate from CPCE, she held a certificate in education (administration) from the University of Guyana (UG), and a diploma in education administration from UG, having graduated with honours in 2004.

She had to await the results of sealed transcripts from Guyana sent directly to the World Evaluating Services before being appointed a teacher’s assistant and that process took almost a year.

On 2nd January 2006, she took up the position of teacher’s assistant. “I had to start back literally from scratch,” she said.

In September 2006, Jaikarran enrolled at Montclair State University to major in early childhood education and family services and a minor in psychology. She graduated in September 2009 after completing a four-year degree programme in two and a half years.

“I was carrying 21 credits a semester and 19 for the summer. I graduated magna cum laude… with my bachelor’s and my first teaching licence for early childhood education which made me qualified to teach in the US. That was pre-kindergarten to grade three.”

At Montclair, while pursuing her bachelor’s degree she was awarded the PNC Early Childhood Education Scholarship of US$5,000 towards her tuition fees. “This I earned because in my early childhood education programme. I was the top student for that year,” she stated.

As an educator in the USA, she said, she was first granted the special education teacher loan forgiveness, and then the public service loan forgiveness, “three years ago. I am debt free from student loans because I was given the loan forgiveness on account of my standing in teaching.”

Jaikarran was also inducted into the Omicron Beta Theta chapter of the Omicron Nu Kappa – a member of the National Honour Society on March 28, 2009, at Montclair State University.

After Montclair, she gained admission to Bloomfield College, New Jersey where she successfully completed a nine-month post-baccalaureate in December 2009. In January 2010 she obtained her second teacher’s licence, this time in special education.

“By January, I had two teachers’ licences, the general education and the special education. On the 10th of February 2010, I was appointed a qualified teacher in New Jersey,” she said.

She returned to Montclair State University in 2011 to complete her master’s degree in education as a part-time student and she did it in one and a half years, concluding in 2013.

“These were memorable moments in the US, being able to complete my bachelor’s degree in two and half years, being recognised with a scholarship, graduating with honours and obtaining my master’s degree in one and half years,” Jaikarran said. Not being a full-time student while pursuing both degrees, the bachelor’s degree duration was set at four years and the master’s degree was set at three.

“In my 20 years of teaching here in New Jersey, I have only taught about ten Guyanese children,” she said. “We have children of Trinidadian, Jamaican, Haitian and other Caribbean ancestry. But wherever there are Guyanese or Caribbean children in my class we develop a bond. You go the extra mile with them. I can talk to their parents because I know I can talk with them in a way they understand what is required of them as parents. I know their expectations and the goals they are setting for the children. I can relate to… what is expected of them as parents and what is expected of the students, their achievements, their limitations and how we can push them.”

Awards

Recently, Jaikarran was honoured for 20 years of committed and dedicated service to teaching by the Orange School District. This covers her five years as a teacher’s assistant and 15 years as a trained and graduate teacher.

For the five years she was appointed a teacher’s assistant, she said, she never performed those duties. Instead, she was assigned to Orange High School as a job coach.

“They used me as the job coach for the Orange Education District. That meant that I alone was responsible to take out between 15 to 17 special needs students with learning disabilities to possible job centres, like hospitals to do volunteer work to build their credits to graduate from high school. The special education students were required to complete the five-credit course, Structured Learning Experience to graduate from Grade 12,” she said.

She continued, “So, in Grade 12, I was the person for five years, until I got the appointment as a teacher and I was placed in a classroom, to assess the special education students. I had to see that they did their tasks. Once I gave them good reports, they graduated. I think they used me as the job coach based on my Guyana qualifications.”

In her position as job coach at the high school, she said, “I had no problems with the students. As a matter of fact, I have never had any problems with students or parents in my entire teaching career, that is, for the 22 years I taught in Guyana and the 20 years I completed in the US. The only thing was while in high school, the older boys, because I am Indian, had given me the nickname Pocahontas. Despite that, they were very respectful. Sometimes even now, I would be on my patio and a black fancy SUV would pull up and it would be one of my former students when I was that teacher’s aide at high school.”

Jaikarran was twice named Teacher of the Year (2015 to 2016 and 2023 to 2024) at Forest Street Community School where she teaches. Forest Street Community school is a public school that caters for children from prekindergarten to grade seven.

In 2003, the year before she migrated to the US, she was the first runner up in the GTU Teacher of the Year Award for Meritorious and Dedicated Service to the Teaching Profession in Guyana’. She was pipped by Maydha Persaud, former headmaster of Abram Zuil Secondary, on the Essequibo Coast by one point. Jaikarran was the recipient of a $500,000 gift voucher, courtesy of Laparkan Group of Companies.

In April 2002, she was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in recognition of meritorious and dedicated service to the teaching profession in Guyana for the fourth quarter of 2001. This award was sponsored by the Ministry of Education, the GTU and Laparkan.

She has enjoyed her years of teaching, she said. She has rebuilt her house in Georgetown and returns to the country during the August holidays. Sometimes she comes home twice a year depending on circumstances.

“As a matter of fact, I recently returned to the US from Guyana on the 24th of August after spending a month at home,” she said.