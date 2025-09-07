Bird guide accreditation programme launched to boost avitourism

The South Rupununi Conservation Society (SRCS), in partnership with the Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA), has launched a Bird Guide Accreditation Programme, said to be the first of its kind in Guyana.

According to the SRCS, this programme provides an official pathway for individuals to become accredited bird guides at the local, regional, and national levels. “This accreditation sets clear standards for bird guiding expertise, allowing tourists to confidently choose certified guides based on their demonstrated ability,” SRCS said in a public Facebook post.

“Among nature-based activities, avitourism leads the way, making skilled bird guides essential for enhancing visitor experiences and strengthening Guyana’s reputation as a premier birding destination,” SRCS said. Local accreditation requirements include completion of training modules and assessments (Parts One & Two), possession of a Guyana Tour Guide Licence, 30 verified eBird lists (30 mins+ on 30 different days), experience guiding 10+ birding tours, and positive feedback from lead guides/tour operators.