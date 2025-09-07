Congratulations to the People’s Progressive Party/Civic are well deserved on its resounding victory at the general and regional elections just concluded. Congratulations are also due to President Dr. Irfaan Ali for his sterling leadership and on securing a second term as the President of Guyana. For determining and managing the electoral strategy of the winning party, the PPP/C, Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo deserves congratulations. The PPP’s stunning performance is also due to the united effort of the leadership of the PPP and government and PPP’s members and supporters.

In my article last week, I outlined the drama occasioned by Guyana’s post-election politics since 1992. As for 2025 I wrote: “The 2025 election campaign has been marked by a drama with a twist. Like in 2006, with the emergence of the AFC, the WIN has become the wild card of the campaign….Speculation is rife as to its potential. While no one envisages the possibility that WIN will win a majority, it is suggested that it may obtain from two seats to enough seats to decimate APNU….” In a turn of such dramatic dimensions that has never been seen in Guyana’s politics, WIN, a party launched three months ago, upturned generations of political tradition by decimating APNU, the traditional home of the majority of African Guyanese voters. WIN’s dominating performance has overturned political calculation based on ethnicity.