For saxophonist Roy Stewart music is more than performance

Roy Anthony Stewart’s passion for playing the saxophone runs deep. Having started his own musical journey at the tender age of four, singing at home, he now wants to start an academy with the aim of producing a stronger, more educated, and culturally-rooted next generation of musicians in Guyana.

Born in Linden and raised in Suriname, Roy, now 37, is a husband, a father of four, and a saxophonist and music educator who continues to try his best to reshape the musical scene in Guyana.

He comes from a family rich in musical tradition; his mom being a singer and keyboardist, and his father a trumpet and drum player. Although they are not as active musically today, he believes that their influence laid the foundation for his musical career. As a child, he sang in a children’s choir called Happy Song Singers and as a teenager, he transitioned to The Redeemed youth choir, further honing his vocal and performance skills.

However, it was at the age of 18 that Stewart’s relationship with the saxophone began to take shape. Originally trained on the recorder, he taught himself much of what he knows today, with guidance from a tutor in Suriname during a short but impactful period.

In an interview with Stabroek Weekend a few days ago, Stewart shared some of his accomplishments so far in his career. He has made his mark both locally and internationally, recording three cover albums: ‘Miracle’, ‘Eclipse of Love’, and ‘Wins of Praise’. His contributions to gospel music have earned him a Gospel Award and a Men’s Award and he has performed across the Caribbean and in the United States, playing for dignitaries including former Guyanese presidents Donald Ramotar and David Granger, current President Irfaan Ali, and even former US President Bill Clinton.