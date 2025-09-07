Guyanese musicians took over Carifesta – says Soca artiste Omaiah Hall

Guyanese musician Omaiah Hall’s debut performance at the Caribbean Festival of Arts (Carifesta) was its recent 15th manifestation in Barbados. Apart from having had an amazing, memorable experience, she has already found practical benefits such as new links in the industry that she says will help her achieve her goals.

The 23-year-old is a singer/songwriter and recording artiste in the soca genre, who joined Guyana’s music industry at the age of 18. Already finding much success, she recently decided to quit her 9 to 5 job so that she can focus fully on her music career.

As part of the Guyana delegation to Carifesta XV, she reflected that the team’s efforts were so good that they ended up doing more than they had anticipated at the festival. “Quite a few things that we went there to do, after executing those, we had a lot more to do. Like I think Guyana was so good that they wanted us on everything,” she related in an interview with Stabroek Weekend.