Live better

It is extremely important that you pay attention to what today’s column says if you wish to live a longer, healthier, more alert and happier life. We yearn to be immortal but, I can safely say, it will not happen this human side of eternity. So the next best thing is to remain fit, well and absolutely alive for as long as possible. There is definitely something you can do about this.

Apart from having the luck in life’s lottery of inheriting good genes, there are two sure ways to live a longer and healthier life. One, of course, is not to smoke cigarettes. I will not bore you with going on and on about this. It has been said so often, anyway, that smoking is extremely bad for you that the statement now goes in one ear and out of the other without stopping in the brain on the way. All the same, smoking is indeed deadly and you should know very well without being told again that you shouldn’t do it and in this prohibition must now be added the new-fangled variation of vaping.