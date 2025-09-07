Indigenous voices advocate for education and development to meet them where they are

Give Indigenous youths access to higher education in hinterland regions, create job opportunities for hinterland students in their villages, and give them spaces at the village, regional, national and international levels in policy decision-making bodies that would affect their educational, economic and social status were among calls by a six-member panel representing Indigenous youths across the country at the recent forum, Ina Maimu Yetatokon (Listen to our Voices) 2025.

“Across Guyana Indigenous youths carry ambitions as vast as the savannahs yet face challenges that narrow their paths. For example, limited access to higher quality education, high costs and long distances for training for higher learning, policies and opportunities concentrated along the coastal areas only,” Lynn Allicock-Abraham, representative of the University of Guyana Indigenous Student Society (UGISS), said at the forum hosted by the Amerindian Peoples Association (APA) at the Marriott Hotel in Georgetown.

Young Indigenous people know that even though education opens doors, the path to opportunities is not equally smooth for everyone, Allicock-Abraham said.