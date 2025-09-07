LUCAS STOCK INDEX (LSI)

The Lucas Stock Index rose 0.809 percent on the sale of 46,644 shares during the first period of trading in September 2025. Six stocks traded with one Climber and zero Tumblers impacting on the market value. The market gained about G$6.0B in value.

The stock price of Republic Bank rose 4.255 percent on the sale of 69 shares.

In the meanwhile, the stock prices of Banks DIH Holdings Inc (BDH), Demerara Bank Limited (DBL), Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL), Demerara Tobacco Company (DTC) and Sterling Products Limited (SPL) remained unchanged on the sale of 8,407; 31,635; 5,278; 712 and 543 shares respectively.

The LSI closed at 1381.361.