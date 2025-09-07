‘Ky Nam Inn’ weaves an intricate tapestry of art and yearning

Director Leon Le’s sophomore film “Ky Nam Inn” is a romantic drama predicated on the extended longing of the pair of lovers at its centre. But it is also a complex and poetic ode to art and culture, weaving a perspicacious consideration of literature and music and history into the fabric of its romance. There is a headiness to the evocative silences and ornate hues and tones of the film, the kind of romance where a shot might linger for seconds longer on a gaze or a tableau, flooding the screen and our emotions with surprising density. A scene about halfway through the film exemplifies that depth.

It is 1985 and we find the two lovers with an elderly neighbour in the sitting room of a house as the plaintive sounds of “Bến Giang Đầu”, a Vietnamese song play. Through conversation we will learn that the singer is Hà Thanh, one of Vietnam’s famous voices of the era. The lyrics are not translated but the melancholy of her voice and the music suffuses the air. The choice, like much in “Ky Nam Inn” rewards the audience member who surrenders to its slow and undulating richness. Suddenly, the older man interrupts the singing with what sounds like a poem. Is he translating, or is this a new thought?

“You live at the head of the Xiang River, I dwell at the river’s end. Unable to meet, our hearts ache in longing. Though far apart, we drink from the same river.”