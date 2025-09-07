Listen to this article:

Many moons ago when I first heard of Pepper Roti, I was excited to try making it. What was not to love? Potatoes, carrots and cheese sandwiched between two parathas. I made it, ate it and disliked it. I had no interest in returning to it.

Three weeks ago I mentioned to you that I was going to be doing some experimenting and trying something a little different. Well here is the something different – Pepper roti redux.

Pepper roti is a popular dish in Trinidad. It is a sandwich of two paratha roti(s), with a spicy filling of potatoes, carrots, cheese and hot peppers. It is not aloo (potato roti). Pepper roti gets its heat and name from the amount of hot peppers in the mixture. And the filling is more substantial in terms of quantity than that of an aloo roti. Oh, and let’s not forget the cheese, that’s the clincher for a good Pepper roti (at least for me). That is the standout thing. The cheese, melted when cooked in the filling, brings tenderness to a Pepper roti and makes it really tasty.