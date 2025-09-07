Violence is woven into the fabric of our society

Guyana is such a violent and abusive society that, unfortunately, it is not until you remove yourself physically that you begin to truly understand the depths to which it is woven into every facet of our being and the way in which we live our lives.

This is not to say it doesn’t exist elsewhere, but the severity of it has been unmatched in my experiences in almost every place that I have lived. We have learned to live with it and ultimately to see it as a tool of control, so much so that we can’t divorce ourselves from it. It is almost as if we don’t believe that other possibilities exist and in fact work way better.

A few days ago, we added Teekadai Solomon’s name to the long list of women murdered by their partners and sadly we all know she will not be the last woman in Guyana to lose her life in such a brutal and callous manner. A few weeks from now, most of us will have somehow managed to shelve it in our minds until the next woman turns up dead. Not because we don’t care, but outrage also seems to exist when violence is proven with a dead body and even then there are people justifying it.