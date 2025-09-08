US Deputy Assistant Secretary of War on visit

President Irfaan Ali (fifth from left) today met with United States Deputy Assistant Secretary of War (formerly Defence), Joseph M. Humire (fourth from left), at State House today.

During the meeting, the Head of State emphasised that the sovereignty and defence of Guyana are central priorities for his government, a release from the Office of the President said. The discussion also focused on strengthening and expanding Guyana’s strategic partnership with the United States, with a shared commitment to peace and security across the region.

Humire was accompanied by his delegation and the United States Ambassador to Guyana, Nicole Theriot.

Also in attendance were Guyana’s Foreign Secretary, Robert Persaud; National Security Advisor, Captain Gerry Gouveia; Chief of Defence Staff, Brigadier Omar Khan; and Head of the National Intelligence and Security Agency, Colonel Sheldon Howell. (Office of the President photo)