Bar proprietress denies chasing acid attack victim

The proprietress of a bar on Middle and East streets has refuted accusations that she chased one of the victims of an acid attack out of her premises when she ran in pleading for help.

To the contrary, the proprietress said that she tried to help 25-year-old Jillicia Leitch as much as she could on the said day.

Stabroek News had reported on Monday that Leitch and her co-worker 20-year-old Nirmala Suk-raj, of Good Hope Phase 1, East Coast Demerara were doused with the chemical substance as both were heading to Buddy’s Super-market to purchase lunch.

The proprietress, who requested anonymity when contacted by Stabroek News yesterday, underscored that she did not chase Leitch out of her bar. She explained that around 3 pm on the afternoon in question, she and her 19-year-old daughter were chatting in the shop. Her daughter was in the customer area and she was behind the bar when she suddenly saw Leitch run into the shop frantically and starting to shake her daughter who became scared and whose skin ‘started to blister’ immediately.