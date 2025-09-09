Cyclist dies in hit and run at Ruimzigt

A 42-year-old pedal cyclist died on Sunday night after the driver of a white minibus hit him along the Ruimzigt Public Road, West Coast Demerara and drove off.

According to a statement from the police the registration number of the bus, driver’s name and address are unknown. Investigations so far have disclosed that Mohamed Shazaud Wahab, a labourer of Lot 16 Wallers Delight, WCD and his brother, Ahmad Wahab were riding their cycles side by side. Ahmad was on the inside (closest to the white line) while Mohamed was closer to the centre of the Northern carriageway of Ruimzigt Public Road. Ahmad told investigators that a white minibus proceeding east along the northern carriageway at a fast rate, struck his brother, who fell on the road and sustained injuries to his body.

Emergency Medical Technicians were summoned and the pedal cyclist was picked up in an unconscious condition and transported in an ambulance to the West Demerara Regional Hospital, where he was examined and pronounced dead on arrival. The body is at the Ezekiel Mortuary where it awaits a post-mortem examination.