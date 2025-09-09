Enmore accident claimed life of girl, 11

An 11-year-old girl died in the vehicular accident on Sunday on the access road at Enmore New Housing Scheme, East Coast Demerara after the canter truck her father was driving fell on its side.

Dead is 11-year-old Kimberly Singh of Hope West Enmore, East Coast Demerara.

Police yesterday said they are investigating an incident that occurred at about 12:00hrs on Sunday, on the access road at Enmore New Housing Scheme, East Coast Demerara, which resulted in the death of the child.

The incident involved a canter vehicle (GAH 1139) driven by her father, a 40-year-old from Hope West, Enmore. In the vehicle at the time were her mother, Kamini Jairam, age 32, and her siblings (ages 3, 4, and 8).