Family of burnt Sophia victims determined to get justice

The sister and aunt of 36-year-old Harriet Ray and 13-year-old Jaden Jarod, says the family remains determined to pursue legal action following last Thursday’s devastating explosion at Ray’s roadside food shop in ‘C’ Field Sophia that left both of them injured.

Annette George told this newspaper yesterday that while young Jarod’s condition has improved—his tubes have been removed and he is now stable—Ray remains in serious but stable condition at the Georgetown Public Hospital. She is still connected to intravenous tubes, unable to eat or speak, but is showing signs of responsiveness.

George said the family is seeking legal channels to address the matter, particularly as “a lot of misinformation” has been spread both in the community and in a press release issued by Massy Gas Guyana. “Both my nephew and my sister are still in the hospital, fighting for their lives,” she stressed.