Fertiliser handed out to cash crop farmers

Extension officers from the Ministry of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Research and Extension Institute recently distributed fertiliser to cash crop farmers along both the right and left banks of the Mahaica River, the Mahaicony Creek, and other surrounding areas as part of the government’s ongoing distribution exercise.

A statement from the Ministry of Agriculture said that this intervention, which forms part of a commitment made by President Irfaan Ali during his first term in Office, is aimed at reducing input costs for farmers, increasing crop yields, and promoting sustainable agricultural practices.

So far, hundreds of cash crop farmers across the country have already benefited from the programme, the Ministry said.