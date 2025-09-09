France felicitates President Ali

France has congratulated President Irfaan Ali on his re-election.

A statement from the French Foreign Ministry yesterday said: “As noted by several election observation missions, including that of the European Union, the elections were conducted in an orderly and peaceful manner under the supervision of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), whose work we commend.

“France will actively pursue its cooperation with the newly elected Government of Guyana and looks forward to strengthening its ties of friendship with the people of Guyana and their representatives”.

France opened its em-bassy here on September 1st.