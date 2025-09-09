GPA urges President to improve relation with press

In congratulating President Irfaan Ali and his new administration on his re-election, the Guyana Press Association (GPA) has urged that there be an improved relationship with the media and a demonstration of respect for the role of journalists in society.

The association specifically took issue with the September 5th exchange between President Ali and journalist Travis Chase and condemned the Head of State’s labelling of Chase as one of the “opposition aligned journalists”. In condemning the remarks, the association pointed out that such statements only serve to discredit journalists carrying out their professional duties.

Additionally, it highlighted the conduct of PPP supporter and social media commentator Mikhail Rodrigues, also known as “Guyanese Critic,” who has labelled Chase and journalist Abena Rockcliffe as puppets of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. The GPA said Rodrigues verbally abused several other journalists outside GECOM offices last week, behaviour which was reportedly cheered on by PPP/C activists.