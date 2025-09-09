Paul Daby Jnr in custody over ‘Lola Doll’ shooting

Hours after the police issued a wanted bulletin for Paul Daby Jr for the attempted murder of social media influencer Lolita Callendar, he turned himself in at the East Ruimveldt Police Station in the company of his lawyer, Siand Dhurjon who confirmed he remains in custody.

Police on Sunday issued an arrest warrant for the US-sanctioned businessman in relation to the shooting of social media influencer and singer Callendar known as `Lola Doll’, even as they announced that one person had been arrested and is assisting in the investigation.

Callender remains hospitalized after she was shot in front of her Texas Square, East Ruimveldt home on Saturday evening while sitting in her car.

Daby, who is also known as `Randell’, was sanctioned earlier this year by the United States for alleged drug trafficking.