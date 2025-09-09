WIN grabbed significant votes in New Amsterdam

The newly-formed We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) party picked up significant votes in New Amsterdam, long considered a stronghold of A Partnership for National Unity (APNU). WIN’s appeal in areas such as New Amsterdam helped to explain how it displaced APNU as the leading opposition party.

Data from several Statements of Poll (SOPs) reveal the shift, for example, in New Amsterdam, Berbice where WIN came close to or surpassed APNU’s vote count in multiple polling stations.

The results stand out given APNU’s historical dominance in these areas. In polling stations across schools such as Berbice High, New Amsterdam Secondary, and the New Amsterdam School of Nursing, WIN placed among the top two parties, often outperforming both the Alliance for Change (AFC) and the ruling People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C).