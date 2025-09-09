Monday traffic horror on Trinidad highways

(Trinidad Express) The expectation of increased traffic with yesterday’s opening of the new school term took a nightmarish turn for thousands heading into Port of Spain as an early morning smash-up and WASA leak on the Beetham Highway caused hours of gridlock.

The first day of school expectedly triggered more traffic across the country. However, many motorists and commuters on the Churchill Roosevelt Highway, Uriah Butler Highway and Beetham Highway found themselves late for school and work due to additional circumstances.

Some who took to social media to complain noted that Monday also marked the start of the new academic year and said the delay was more stressful for already-nervous Form One students.

A number of people stated via Facebook that their children arrived late for the first day at their new secondary school.

The massive jam was mainly caused by a huge water leak onto the road, near the lighthouse, approaching Wrightson Road. The road was partially flooded as a result of a ruptured main, the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) later stated.

This forced motorists to suddenly slow down to navigate the streaming water, people said. While WASA had issued a public notice warning of the hazard, many motorists were not aware of the incident until they encountered it. Public Utilities Minister Barry Padarath yesterday ordered a report on the leak.

The chaos was exacerbated by a four-car accident in the area of the John John, Laventille traffic lights early on Monday morning. Video footage shared to Facebook later showed a vehicle passing through the middle of traffic, hitting three other vehicles on the way.

The accident brought traffic entering the capital city via the overpass at Central Market to a halt.

People attempting to clock in for work between 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. said they were also affected.

One Chaguanas resident, who works as a security guard at a PoS business, told the Express he was supposed to take up a shift at 6 a.m., but reached his workplace around 8 a.m.

“Six o’clock found me in the Aranjuez area still,” the man said.

Some people said they began to feel “ill” and “nauseous” while stuck in traffic.

“The exhaust fumes and dust and heat really affected me,” one Port of Spain-based bank employee said.

One woman said her daughter was “nearly crying”, as she was nearly an hour late for school in the capital city.

“That was some of the most terrible traffic we went through in a while. I can’t believe it happened on the first day of school,” the Cunupia resident said.

“My daughter was so upset; she felt very disoriented when we got to the school, but they were very understanding. But she missed a lot in her first assembly,” she said.

The highway backup also impacted traffic flow on the Southern Main Road in Caroni and the Munroe Road area, as well traffic heading north from east Trinidad.

The bumper-to-bumper situation started forming as early as 6 a.m., with commuters leaving South and Central reporting gridlock from the Divali Nagar area, from that time.

According to Padarath, he was advised by WASA that one of its major pipelines ruptured on Sunday night near the lighthouse.

Emergency works were done up to 5 a.m yesterday, in an attempt to rectify the problem, Padarath said in a statement shared via WhatsApp.

The minister said the surface was saturated with water, and therefore, resurfacing couldn’t be done immediately.

“The management of WASA has assured me that it will be resurfaced by the end of today (Monday),” Padarath said.

Acknowledging the public’s traffic pain, he stated:

“In the circumstances, I understand the public’s frustration, and I have called on WASA for a full report. However the situation that developed was unforeseen since this was not a planned project.”

Padarath said WASA indicated that “because the surface became saturated with water overflow, it created a problem that was not catered for”.

He said once WASA realised that the overflow had had a significant impact which could not be addressed in a short space of time, it tried to alert the public.

“While I do commend their efforts, I have no intention of sugarcoating it. I do believe that they needed to do better in communicating with the public. That is expected of them,” Padarath said.