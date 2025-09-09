Trinidad PM defends use of armed cops in schools

(Trinidad Guardian) As armed police took up posts in high-risk schools yesterday, Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar vowed to tackle school violence, saying enough was enough and calling the initiative the beginning of the end for bullying and classroom violence.

Her comments came hours after the Police Commissioner Allister Guevarro toured several high-risk schools and warned parents to keep their children in check or else they will be imprisoned.

In a statement hours after school was dismissed, Persad-Bissessar lamented the fear students and teachers felt because of violence.

“Our teachers have become victims of assault and abuse by some students and parents. That will not continue. Any student or parent who abuses or assaults a member of the teaching staff will be removed from school by the TTPS,” she said.

She also highlighted the impact on students.

“Too many students are bullied, robbed and beaten at schools. To some children, it is a terror to attend school. We have children failing because they are too afraid to attend school, as they are bullied every day. It’s a daily torture for them,” she said.

Addressing the issue of armed officers in the high-risk schools to address security concerns, she stated: “No matter what some commentators say, the law remains the law and TTPS officers are free to carry their firearms inside or outside of schools if it is deemed necessary. Police officers report to their TTPS seniors and not the school principals. Therefore, acts of violence will be reported according to TTPS protocol and dealt with according to the law.”

She added, “Parents must understand that they have to raise their children responsibly and correct their conduct. TTPS officers are there to protect the innocent and will do so with the full support of my Government.”

The Prime Minister also underscored her administration’s broader policy.

“Schools are sacred spaces for learning, not battlegrounds for fighting and bullying. During the election campaign, I pledged that my Government would confront the scourge of school violence head-on. For too long, we have witnessed the decay of our society — our beloved nation awash in blood, plagued by record murder rates, and our schools tainted by violence, drugs, and fear,” Persad-Bissessar said.

“That is why my Government acted decisively. We made it clear that anyone who engages in violence, threats, intimidation, drug dealing, extortion, or bullying will face the full force of the law. I promised that we would purge our schools of this destructive behaviour by every legal means available. The people of this country have had enough — enough of school brawls, enough of wickedness in our classrooms, enough of fear in our communities. Law and order is being restored.”

She commended the CoP, saying the move to have police in schools was part of a holistic, integrated approach to tackling violence across the nation.

Following tours to the La Romaine Secondary, Ste Madeleine Secondary, Marabella North and Marabella South Secondary, San Fernando East Secondary, Gasparillo Secondary yesterday, CoP Guevarro also made it clear that parents must work with their children to curb delinquency.

“If parents cannot control their children, the TTPS will confine them,” Guevarro warned.

Saying officers in schools were specially trained and ready to respond to immediate threats, he said: “Well-behaved children have nothing to fear. It’s those errant ones who want to bring disruption to the system that will have to worry.”

He said two officers have been assigned to each of the 50 designated high-risk schools. Guevarro explained that they will be stationed on compounds for the full school day, but will keep interactions with students minimal.

“They are not here to take over or be part of the education system. They are part of law enforcement,” he said

The CoP said the initiative will be reviewed after six months.

“We’ll be taking feedback so we can redirect how this initiative goes,” he noted.

“We can’t be in all places at all times, so we are deploying resources in the smartest, most effective way possible.”

Concerns have been raised about armed officers on school grounds, but Guevarro defended the decision.

“Put yourself in the place of a parent getting that call that your child is in the hospital with broken bones and lacerations,” he said.

“This has happened before. If officers have to respond to threats, they must be able to protect themselves, staff, and students. That is why some officers will be armed.”

At Ste Madeleine Secondary yesterday, acting principal and staff showed Guevarro hotspot areas where students often gathered to smoke. Interim PTA president Jamie Peters said the presence of officers could make a difference.

“We all know the violence that is prevalent in schools,” Peters said.

“The best people to deal with it are the police. If they show a level of love and understanding while being firm, we can strike a balance that reduces the violence.”

Peters added that gangs remain a problem but welcomed recent infrastructure repairs at the school, done with the intervention of Education Minister Dr Michael Dowlath and local representatives.

Meanwhile, a school safety officer who requested anonymity described just how severe the problem had become.

“The fights were so bad they blocked traffic on the main road. Students came armed, and in one sweep, 13 penknives were seized,” the safety officer revealed.

A parent, whose daughter was brutally beaten outside a school in Couva earlier this year, praised the initiative to have police in schools. She said her daughter was physically healed but the trauma was still evident.

“She was scared to go to school today (yesterday) and she is trying to forget that incident, so I don’t want to retraumatise her by speaking of the incident,” the parent said.

She noted that armed officers were necessary because of the threats that exist both inside and outside of the schools.

The Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers’ Association (TTUTA) and the National Parent-Teacher Association (NPTA) have both expressed reservations about officers carrying firearms in schools.

However, in an earlier interview, Dr Dowlath clarified that officers will remain outside classrooms unless needed in emergencies and that most will be equipped with non-lethal tools. Armed deployments, he stressed, will depend strictly on risk assessments.