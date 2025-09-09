GECOM and the 2025 elections

Last Monday’s General and Regional Elections will go down as the quietest and most uneventful in the period since 1992. Apart from an unconvincing late manoeuvre from APNU Leader Aubrey Norton just before the ending of the recount that his coalition had sought there was nothing else that required a response from GECOM.

While recounts are normal in the case of close races, particularly in constituency races, it doesn’t appear that there was any basis for this one. Furthermore, the initial recount request and the subsequent allegations raised by Mr Norton should have been addressed at the individual polling stations on election day. There was no sign of any such issue at polling stations where there was high attendance by party agents.

GECOM should be congratulated for the running off of the election without any hassle and the management of logistics which requires precision delivery of the full range of materiel including ballot papers, ballot boxes, indelible inks and the various statutory documents.

It must be noted however that for the last several elections, GECOM employees and those trained for polling day duties have largely delivered on their obligations. By any measure, the March 2nd 2020 general elections were smoothly run and polling day was uneventful. The major problems arose at the GECOM Secretariat where senior electoral officials diverted from established practice and introduced the notorious spreadsheet with rigged numbers. The entire tabulation process then went downhill leading to the five-month stalemate.

This year, a major safeguard as a result of the problems in 2020 was the uploading of Statements of Poll to the GECOM website after the count had been completed. There were some problems here. The SOPs had to be scanned and uploading began late on September 1st . GECOM’s website was also a source of major criticism on September 1st and in the days that followed.

The Organisation of American States Electoral Observation Mission (OAS/EOM) in its preliminary report addressed this matter.

“The OAS/EOM commends the authorities for introducing this requirement for the uploading and publication of the SOPs which provides the public with an authentic image of the document and enhances the transparency of the tabulation process. Through GECOM’s SOP Gal-lery website, the Mission observed that the first SOPs began to be uploaded shortly before 9 PM, but progress across all regions was very slow and operators continued the manual process of scanning well into the night. At midnight on the day of the election, 6 hours after the closing of polls, only 3% of the SOPs had been uploaded to GECOM’s website. By 6 AM the following day, this number had reached 60%”, the report said.

Clearly the uploading of the SOPs and the tabulation of these SOPs in the various districts need to be worked on in future elections.

GECOM faced several longstanding issues which continued to impact on how the process was perceived. The most prominent of these was the question of the size of the voters list which with its bloat would affect what the real turnout figure was. It is now left to be seen whether reform of the constitution will address issues surrounding the deceased and names of persons who are not in the country on polling day. A separate issue arose over the eligibility of Commonwealth voters over the question of domicile. Questions about domicile could not be address-ed on polling day at polling stations. Whether Commonwealth citizens are domiciled here has to be determined at the point of the registration of voters. It would however be of interest if the Ministry of Home Affairs was to disclose how many Common-wealth persons are domiciled here and how many became eligible in the year prior to elections. Hopefully the next Parliament will see the opposition directing a constant flow of questions to the government on these and other issues.

As expected, all of the international observer missions were forced again to address the unresolved question of the composition of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) and the adversarial and partisan nature of deliberations in this body. The Carter-Price formula which was meant to be in place for only the 1992 general election has been apparently etched in stone with the acquiescence of both the PPP/C and the PNCR. The time is long past for this formula to be thrown out and the elections management left in the hands of people who can capably run the process.

The OAS/EOM said “In 2020, the Mission expressed concern over the deep polarization among the members of the Guyana Elections Commission and the challenges it created for reaching consensus on most issues. As no structural changes have been implemented since then, the OAS/EOM observed that this strong political divide between the Commissioners, having likewise not improved, continues to exert undue pressure on the Chairperson pertaining to the use of her vote to arrive at decisions of the Commission. The Mission heard concerns from smaller political parties that the current configuration favors the access of the bigger parties and limits broader representation within the electoral management body. The Mission therefore urges Guyana to consider its 2020 recommendation of: Engaging in a multi-stakeholder discussion on the restructuring of the electoral authority in order to enhance the deliberative nature and decision-making of the Commission and to imbue greater impartiality and credibility in this important institution”.

It would be no surprise if the current chair of GECOM, Justice of Appeal (ret’d) Claudette Singh retires from her post. She was hardly in evidence during the elections period. Her departure would then require the usual engagement between the President and the Leader of the Opposition.

Next on the agenda would be the compilation by GECOM of a report on the 2025 election and initiation of preparations for the next local government election.

All in all, there is satisfaction at GECOM’s performance in this electoral cycle but it must endeavour to improve in areas such as the dissemination of results, voter education, public relations and availability to the media.