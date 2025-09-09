Consistency needed from Alexander and Lewis

Dear Editor,

In the Vincent Alexander’s letter “I am abstaining on the declaration of the election results”(SN, 7th September 2025) Vincent Alexander gave his views why he abstained on the declaration of the results on the just concluded 1st September 2025 Elections.

Similarly, in Lincoln Lewis’ letter “The process leading to every election must be beyond reproach” (SN, 8th September 2025) Lincoln Lewis gave his views on the systems, process and international observers on the aforementioned elections.

The questions that need answering are: Would Vincent Alexander had still abstain-ed from the declaration had the PNCR led APNU won? Similarly, would Lincoln Lewis be complaining about process and international observers had the PNCR led APNU won? Consistency is needed here!

Sincerely,

Sean Ori