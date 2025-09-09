This was not the election for the 37,000 eligible voters to give up

Dear Editor,

I have to say Guyana has lost its soul. I don’t know where or when. I flipped out of here in ‘85. As a visitor and non-participant observer I’m looking in and believe I’m objective. Guyana is a very unhealthy place. Politically, environmentally and all the -allys that are concomitant with a bad political system. Congratulations should be in order for “he who won the Prize”. To Whom Much is Given, Much Is Required.

Some 37,000 eligible voters did not vote. They fed-up. People just gave up. Some of those same ones who complained constantly about accountability and responsibility and credibility or affordability to live. Perhaps they think they are insulated and think what is to be or become can’t affect them. This was the time to not give up. “It is the best of times. It is the worst of times.” Those who jumped ship for instant self-gratification, enticed by optics and glitz ignoring warning signs or just want to join the tuk-band to sip from the stream that trickles then dries up after a short distance will eventually wake up to chaos. Clearly, Guyana nor its patrimony is/was of any consideration for them. We are sure to see more of “the same ole, same ole” Be careful what you ask for.

All the Manifestos boasted a bucket of promises but NONE of the parties’ Candidate spoke of a Universal Basic Income (UBI) or housing for the homeless or reinforcing the coastlines. UBI would ensure every Guyanese can live above poverty which translates to longer life expectancy. This is why a UBI is relevant to Guyana NOW. Point in fact Guyana ranks 95th with 0.742 on the Human Development Index (HDI) – 2023-2025 Reporting where 1 point is the highest. HDI is calculated on data from three pillars: health, education and income. Barbados copped a seat at the table of “top ranking” at 69th with 0.811 and Singapore 13th with 0.946. Why these two? They have no or precious little natural resources. Bahamas and Trinidad also made it in the top level. Guyana was a resource rich country long before OIL but Guyana is just above Haiti among the poorest in the region. Barbados and other West Indian nationals constantly threw it at our faces from the 70s onward. Poor management; no oversight and accountability and just plain bad behaviour aka corruption robbed the people of a deservedly good life.

What Barbados and Singapore boast instead is good health care and a robust Human Resource capacity/capability. At one time Guyana had 95% literacy rate. Somebody stopped the free education. Regressive. Now it’s back together with massive investments en mass in roads, bridges, schools and hospitals. “Money gah fuh mek.” This is ambition. Invest-ments must be staged and weighed against Assets; Debt to Asset Ratios. This shouldn’t be too dependent on future OIL revenues. With Venezuela’s persistent threats and the US’s rhetoric and military posture at our frontier, any escalation or worse, a natural disaster would plunge all the projections and ambitions through the tubes. Personal ambition should not be the catalyst for national development. When an economy fails all the people are affected not only the masterminds.

Roads and buildings are necessary but should be proportionate to human development and not as conduits. Education v ignorance, thus the proliferation of misuse and abuse of roads and consequently the road accidents statistics and senseless spouse inflicted injuries and murders. Guyana’s HR capacity/capability is woefully lacking especially in the public service. Something was bubbling over the last 5 years, perhaps 10. It’s not only “the Oil bubbling. But it could be because of “the Oil”. Many dissidents and defections occurred recently. As the old adage goes, “10 Frenchmen can’t be wrong”. Only the people benefiting from this chaos, likes it; the multinationals and imperialists and capitalists and those selling their souls. How does the homeless and elderly benefit from roads, bridges and schools?

All the shenanigans remind me of the lament of a Protestant Pastor in 1930s Germany. The Quote: First they came for the socialists, and I did not speak out—because I was not a socialist. Then they came for the communists, and I did not speak up – because I was not a communist. Then they came for the trade unionists, and I did not speak out—because I was not a trade unionist. Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out—because I was not a Jew. Then they came for me—and there was no one left to speak for me — Martin Niemöller. Guyanese, be participative. Don’t be caught with your pants down.

Sincerely,

Kim Sheron