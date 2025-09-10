APNU finalizing parliament list, Ronald Daniels could be included

A Partnership for National Unity’s (APNU) final slate of parliamentarians will reflect a balance of youth, experience, and ethnic diversity, according to the sources. The list, SN understands will include a mix of new and returning faces. APNU, which secured a total of 12 seats in the National Assembly, a disastrous showing compared to the last election, will have four regional seats and eight “top-up” seats from its national list.
The party is set to announce its four regional representatives, who will serve in Parliament based on the votes secured in their respective districts.
- Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice): APNU won one seat in this region, and the representative is likely to be a choice between Dominique Blair and Sharma Solomon.
- Region 4 (Demerara-Mahaica): With two seats won in this key region, Nima Flue-Bess and Ronald Daniels are the likely candidates to be named as MPs.
- Region 5 (Mahaica-Berbice): Vinceroy Jordan is the expected choice to fill the single regional seat won by APNU in this district.
The remaining eight seats will be filled from the party’s national “top-up” list. The finalized list of these parliamentarians is understood to be:
- Aubrey Norton
- Juretha Fernandes
- Ganesh Mahipaul
- Christopher Jones
- Annette Ferguson
- Ravaldo Birball
- Coretta McDonald
- Dexter Todd
These individuals will join the regional representatives to form APNU’s contingent in the 12th Parliament of Guyana.