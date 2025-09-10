APNU finalizing parliament list, Ronald Daniels could be included

A Partnership for National Unity’s (APNU) final slate of parliamentarians will reflect a balance of youth, experience, and ethnic diversity, according to the sources. The list, SN understands will include a mix of new and returning faces. APNU, which secured a total of 12 seats in the National Assembly, a disastrous showing compared to the last election, will have four regional seats and eight “top-up” seats from its national list.

The party is set to announce its four regional representatives, who will serve in Parliament based on the votes secured in their respective districts.

Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice): APNU won one seat in this region, and the representative is likely to be a choice between Dominique Blair and Sharma Solomon.

Region 4 (Demerara-Mahaica): With two seats won in this key region, Nima Flue-Bess and Ronald Daniels are the likely candidates to be named as MPs.

Region 5 (Mahaica-Berbice): Vinceroy Jordan is the expected choice to fill the single regional seat won by APNU in this district.

The remaining eight seats will be filled from the party’s national “top-up” list. The finalized list of these parliamentarians is understood to be:

Aubrey Norton

Juretha Fernandes

Ganesh Mahipaul

Christopher Jones

Annette Ferguson

Ravaldo Birball

Coretta McDonald

Dexter Todd

These individuals will join the regional representatives to form APNU’s contingent in the 12th Parliament of Guyana.