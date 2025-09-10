Body of Wakenaam man, 69, found in Supenaam Creek

Police in Regional Division #2 are conducting an investigation into the discovery of the body of Abdil Ramjan Khan, a 69-year-old from Wakenaam Island who apparently fell into the Supenaam Creek.

The body was found on Monday.

At about 07:10 hours on Monday, the subordinate officer in charge of the Aurora Police Station received a telephone call that a body was seen floating in the Supenaam waterfront area.

The scene was subsequently visited by a senior rank and detectives. On arrival, the body of a male was seen floating at the Supenaam waterfront in the vicinity of the Farmers’ Wharf.

The body was taken out of the water, examined by detectives and blood was observed oozing from the ear. No mark of violence was seen on his body.