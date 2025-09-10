Elections fell short of free and fair – GHRA

Noting that international election observer missions have commended Guyanese citizens and the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) for conducting the 2025 elections free from violence, fear, and intimidation, the Guyana Human Rights Association (GHRA) says that none of the five Observer Missions—the European Union, the Organization of American States, the Commonwealth, CARICOM, and the Carter Center—has however concluded that the elections met the standards of being ‘free’ and ‘fair’.

In a statement yesterday, the GHRA said that the observer missions highlighted the ruling People’s Progressive Party’s (PPP) abuse of incumbency, citing the use of state media, state-owned property, government vehicles, and personnel to advance the party’s campaign. Despite these advantages, the GHRA noted that the PPP fell short of securing a two-thirds parliamentary majority, with lower-than-expected voter turnout in its traditional strongholds.

The GHRA pointed out that the People’s National Congress Reform, competing as APNU, the PPP’s main rival for over sixty years, experienced significant losses in its strongholds in Regions 4 and 10, as the newly-formed We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) party made unexpected gains. WIN, established some three months before the elections, “successfully leveraged community-based electoral campaigns to counter sustained PPP efforts to pressure and penalize its membership”, the GHRA said.