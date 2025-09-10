GEA CEO assures EV charging stations fully operational

-one had been seen barricaded

The Guyana Energy Agency (GEA) says that all its electric vehicle (EV) charging stations are in full working condition, following public concerns about access to the facilities.

Questions were raised after a barricade appeared near one of the units at Giftland Mall, while at Amazonia Mall it was observed that a notice on the charger’s screen indicated it was out of service. However, GEA Chief Executive Officer Mahender Sharma dismissed suggestions of malfunctioning, contending that the stations remain accessible through the agency’s mobile app.

He had been contacted after Stabroek News visited the EV charging stations.

“All stations are in mint condition and fully operational,” Sharma said. Res-ponding to inquiries from this newspaper, Sharma questioned “Is Stabroek News the EV police?” An additional station he said is also available at the GEA head office on Quamina Street, Georgetown, for those seeking an alternative.